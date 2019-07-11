Florida murder suspect arrested in Wayne County

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A 28-year-old Florida man has been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Broward County.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Vail, Jr. was arrested Wednesday on Lanes Bridge Road in Jesup after a two-and-a-half-hour long standoff, during which time other residents were removed from the home.
Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest, including the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force of the US Marshals Service (Savannah office), a Broward Sheriff’s Office Unit assigned to the US Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Jesup PD, Wayne County EMS, Wayne County EMA, and the Madray Springs Volunteer Fire Department also worked on the case.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912.427.5970.
