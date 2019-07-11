2 men indicted after cocaine imported through Port of Savannah shipment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been charged in a four-count federal indictment for the June 2019 shipment of more than 45 pounds of cocaine through the Port of Savannah.
The United States Department of Justice says 35-year-old Jimmy Alexander Pujols, also known as “El Gallo,” and 40-year-old Fausto Mendez Ramos, also known as “Rudy Reyes Palanco," are charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, importation of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
The Department of Justice says conviction on the charges carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
In June, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, seized packages contained 21.3 kilos of cocaine while serving a federal search warrant at an Augusta warehouse holding a shipping container that had been transported from the Port of Savannah. Pujols and Ramos were then taken into custody. The Augusta Fire Department also assisted.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys E. Greg Gilluly, Jr., and Marcela Mateo.
