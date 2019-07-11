Police still looking for Savannah Smiles assault suspect

The woman tells us she went along on a publicized bar crawl that ended at Savannah Smiles. According to her, she met the couple involved throughout the night and they told her they were leaving. She says she decided she also wanted to grab her check and go. The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital bed. She just spent six weeks with her jaw wired shut, and did not want to show herself on camera. She says her attacker took away her peace of mind.