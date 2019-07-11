Police still looking for Savannah Smiles assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are still looking for the man who can be seen in surveillance video punching a woman in the face in a Savannah bar.
WTOC sat down with the victim, who is now physically recovering. Nearly a month-and-a-half ago, a man violently punched her to the ground. The attack shattered her jaw and knocked her out. Now, she’s talking for the first time in hopes that it will bring the community closer to finding out who her attacker is.
The woman tells us she went along on a publicized bar crawl that ended at Savannah Smiles. According to her, she met the couple involved throughout the night and they told her they were leaving. She says she decided she also wanted to grab her check and go. The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital bed. She just spent six weeks with her jaw wired shut, and did not want to show herself on camera. She says her attacker took away her peace of mind.
“I don’t feel safe leaving my home, especially after dusk, and I haven’t for two months, because I don’t know this person and I didn’t see it coming before, and I don’t know if I would see it coming again," she said.
Police are still looking for the man responsible as well as the woman who was with him. If you have any information, call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124.
