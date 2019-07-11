Port Wentworth PD looking for armed, dangerous man wanted for rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault and rape, among other charges.
Police say Janard Coney is considered armed and dangerous. He is also wanted for false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, aggravated stalking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers say this comes after an incident they responded to in the Lakeshore Subdivision on Thursday, July 11, around 7:30 a.m.
Police are seeking the public’s help for any information that leads to Coney’s arrest.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Port Wentworth PD at 912.964.4360. If you see him, police say do not attempt to make contact with him. Instead, call 911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.