2019 Sales Tax Holiday set for August in S.C.

July 11, 2019 at 8:25 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 8:25 AM

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set for the first weekend in August.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state’s Sales Tax Holiday this year will be Aug. 2-4. During the event, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. Shoppers can also find tax-free items for their home or dorm room.

At this time, legislation has not been approved authorizing a sales tax holiday in Georgia.

For Sales Tax Holiday information per state, click here.

