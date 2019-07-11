2019 Sales Tax Holiday set for August in S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set for the first weekend in August.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the state’s Sales Tax Holiday this year will be Aug. 2-4. During the event, a variety of back-to-school essentials are exempt from the state’s sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers. Shoppers can also find tax-free items for their home or dorm room.
At this time, legislation has not been approved authorizing a sales tax holiday in Georgia.
For Sales Tax Holiday information per state, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.