Savannah Police working to identify Dollar General armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police seek to identify a man who robbed a W. Bay Street business on July 10.
On Wednesday around 8 p.m., police say the unknown black male entered the Dollar General store in the 2100 block of W. Bay Strett with a gun and demanded cash. they say he fled from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police describe the suspect as having short black hair and an unkempt mustache and goatee. He was wearing a baggy T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the incidents of the suspect is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
