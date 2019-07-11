Savannah’s Golden Corral closes due to expired lease

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The doors to Savannah’s Golden Corral closed for the last time Wednesday night.
The restaurant closed suddenly due to their lease expiring at the Abercorn and White Bluff location. Customers walked up to the door to see the sign and turned away upset. Their surprise doesn’t come close to how the workers feel. The restaurant is no more, which means the same for their jobs.
“I just can’t believe that the doors are shut. I’m in shock," said Chris Thompson.
Thompson says everybody has their favorites, and for him, this is the spot.
“Their awesome pot roast. Their fried chicken is fantastic. The bourbon chicken is one of my favorites. It’s just a good place to go to; leaves a hug on your tummy like I say," he said.
According to their regular schedule, Golden Corral closes at 10 - but a few hours before, managers were already stopping serving and locking the doors. They placed signs on the doors saying “Closed due to lease expiration.”
WTOC asked the Golden Corral manager about the closing. He referred our crew to their corporate office for comment.
“It’s crazy because they are a franchise. They are all over the country. This place has been here for a while. It is a predominantly good location; a lot of food, a lot of places, a lot of businesses.”
“I honestly feel like they should open Golden Corral back up. This was a nice restaurant, and I’m just sorry for all of the workers who worked here and lost their job,” said Ashayla Macon, Savannah.
More than loyal customers, the closing impacts the dozen or so workers. Golden Corral Staff says they won’t talk to us on camera, but we’re told some didn’t find out until Wednesday afternoon that it would be their last day.
“It’s really lame, because people here got jobs, they got families, bills, all that,” said Cam’ren Roa, Savannah.
Golden Corral is known for more than its food. The restaurant sponsors an annual Veteran’s Day event where they offer free meals to veterans. That tradition started back in 1999 right here in Savannah.
So far, we don’t know if owners have any plans to reopen somewhere else in Savannah.
