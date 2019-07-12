Bananas doomed from start in loss to Blowfish

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes it’s just not your night.
That was the case Thursday for the Savannah Bananas, who fell to Lexington County 9-3 at home. The Blowfish jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Bananas even came to the plate.
The first eight Lexington County batters reached, and it was a 6-0 deficit before the Bananas recorded an out.
Jordan Merrit entered in relief for starter Jack Conlon in the first inning, and The Citadel product pitched five strong innings out of the bullpen. He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out five.
The Bananas fall to 20-11 overall, and 3-3 in the second half. They’re back at home Saturday to host the Macon Bacon.
