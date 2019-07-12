The 2019 Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday.
Organizers have been planning this for 10 months.
The festival began in 1956, making this year its 63 year in operation. The festival, which lasts through Monday, July 22nd, has daily events including free days like Hometown Tuesday, and children’s days on Sunday.
The entire festival takes place right on the waterfront in Beaufort, just below the Woods Memorial Bridge.
Events kick off Friday at noon with a craft market of local, handmade products from Lowcountry artists.
Below is the schedule of events for the 2019 Beaufort Water Festival:
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
Friday
- Noon-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 7 p.m.: Opening ceremony. Fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.
Saturday
- 8 a.m.- noon: Raft Race
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament
- 10 a.m.-noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring own fishing equipment. Bait is provided.
- Noon- 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours
- 8 p.m.: Concert in the park, featuring Tyler Farr, Copper Chief and Emily Ann Roberts. Tickets are $30; gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under admitted free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 14
- 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.: River rally
- 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.
- Noon: Ski show
- Noon-4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours
- 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17, ID required. Tickets are $10.
July 15
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 8 p.m.: Motown Monday. Admission is $15, gates open at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children 5 and under admitted free.
July 16
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 8 p.m.: Hometown Tuesday. Entertainment by Pluff Mudd Players and local artists. Free admission. Gates open at 7 p.m.
July 17
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 7 p.m.: Talent show. Admission is $10 or free with an official 2019 64th Annual Water Festival T-shirt. Gates open at 6 p.m. Children 5 and under admitted free.
July 18
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 6 p.m.: Lowcountry Supper. Cost is $15. Food served from 6-7:30 p.m. Entertainment TBA. Children 5 and under admitted free.
July 19
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 5 p.m.: Bed race. $25 entry per team. 4:30 p.m. check-in. Same-day registration based on space.
- 8 p.m.: River Dance. $15 admission. Gates open at 7 p.m. Must be 18 or older. Free shuttle from Beaufort County Government Center.
July 20
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
- 10 a.m.-noon: Water Festival Grand Parade. Downtown Beaufort.
- Noon-4 p.m.: Nonprofit Expo.
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Air show. Free admission. Stunt planes, U.S. Coast Guard demo.
- 8 p.m.: Commodore’s Ball. Cost is $10, gates open at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under are free.
July 21
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Arts and crafts market.
- Noon- 2 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats
