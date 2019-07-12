Bicyclist hurt after hit-and-run incident in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are investigating after a wreck involving a bicyclist took place Friday after lunch.
Police and fire officials responded to the crash on Habersham Street near Key Drive around 12:45 p.m. Police say a Glynn County man was traveling north on Habersham Street on his bike when a vehicle - also traveling north - hit him. They say the driver kept going.
The victim was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus Emergency Department in stable condition.
Police believe the suspect’s vehicle is possibly a small GMC or Chevrolet truck, or SUV, which will be missing an aftermarket passenger side mirror.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Officer Shane Nolen at 912.554.3645, or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.
