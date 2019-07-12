Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 7-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Barry has strengthened a little in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is still expected along the central Louisiana coast Saturday as a category one hurricane. Heavy rain and storm surge will produce widespread flooding concerns. Barry will have no impact our local weather. After landfall, Barry will slowly move towards Arkansas by Monday. Our weather will continue to be very typical for July through next week. Today will see more clouds than sun with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-93. Tonight will see any showers and storms ending by midnight, lows 73-76. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-91. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon storms with highs in the mid 90s.