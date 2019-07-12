Effingham County School District employees to see salary increase in the upcoming year

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members within the Effingham County School District will see an increase in their paychecks this upcoming school year.
The school board gave the green light on a four percent salary increase for non-certified employees. That’s on top of the state raises for teachers. This comes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp agreed to a $3,000 raise for teachers statewide.
Effingham County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says not only are they excited about the $3,000 raise for teachers, but they are also thankful to be able to provide a good salary for the staff members that will make sure their students are well taken care of.
Dr. Ford says the increase the board agreed on for staff members is also double the amount the state of Georgia approved. He says they pride themselves on their schools as well as their educators.
Dr. Ford says 90 percent of their budget goes toward salaries and benefits. With these increases, Dr. Ford says they have also been able to maintain their millage rate for another consecutive year. He says with the growth in the county, they want their schools to continue to be a safe haven for students while providing a great academic experience.
“We make sure that we take care of our schools because that’s where our kids are, that’s where the students are, and that’s where we want to spend and budget for the things that are important, which is instruction, teacher salaries, and all the staff members that are employed here so that they can do their job appropriately," Dr. Ford said.
