Family, Savannah Police detectives looking for answers in 2015 murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah family is pleading with the community for information related to the murder of their loved one on the anniversary of his death.
The family gathered with detectives at Savannah Police Headquarters on Thursday to address the public. Four years ago, Ricardo “Ricky” Morris was shot and killed. His killer is still on the loose.
Morris was killed on LaRoche Avenue in 2015. He left behind eight children.
“A piece of our puzzle is missing. Our awesome, awesome son was taken away by cowards,” said the victim’s mother, Brenda Curtis Johnson.
If you know anything about this case, you are encouraged to call Savannah Police.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.