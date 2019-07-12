Hagestad opens Players Am with new course record

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Stewart Hagestad wasted no time making headlines at The Players Amateur Thursday, firing a course record and opening a four-shot lead after 18 holes.
The Newport Beach, California native broke Berkeley Hall’s South Course record with a 61 (-11) Thursday morning. The previous record was 62.
Hagestad made the turn at -3, but birdied six of his last nine holes and added an eagle on the par four 14th just for good measure.
The 28 year old has played plenty of golf in the Low Country before. Hagestad attended the International Junior Golf Academy on Hilton Head Island for a time, but hasn’t been back to the area in 10 years.
The second round of the Players Amatuer begins Friday morning at Berkeley Hall.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.