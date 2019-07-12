Mosquito Control confirms West Nile virus activity now widespread in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Mosquito Control has confirmed that samples of mosquitoes collected in multiple locations throughout Chatham County have tested positive for West Nile virus.
Last week, Mosquito Control confirmed West Nile virus in a pool of mosquitoes in midtown Savannah. CHD’s Health Director says once the virus is present in our local mosquito population, they know it’s just a matter of time before the activity becomes more widespread.
Those with the Coastal Health District say so far, no human cases of WNV have been confirmed in any Coastal Health District counties this year.
CHD encourages residents to always follow the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention:
- Dusk/Dawn – Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.
- Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.
- DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the chemical DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.
- Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.
- Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly. Fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.
Mosquito Control will continue treating all areas of Chatham County for mosquitoes.
