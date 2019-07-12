Recall Alert: 180,000 smoke detectors recalled due to not detecting smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Universal Security Instruments has issued a recall of approximately 180,000 smoke detectors due to a potentially deadly flaw—they may not work.
The recall involves 10-year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 and 2016JUL11.
The smoke alarms are white and 5.5 inches in diameter.
“Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.
The $20 units, which were manufactured in Hong Kong, were sold online through specialty wholesalers from July 2015 to December 2016.
Correctly identified alarms that do not test with the test button will be replaced.
Click here for more information on impacted models and a step-by-step explanation of the testing process.
