Safety top priority for Effingham County Schools this year

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - There are only a few more weeks until summer is over and a new school year begins.
Safety is one of many things Effingham County Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says they will focus more on this upcoming school year. He says it’s important to have that extra layer of protection and security between the students and the public in order to provide a safe learning environment for students.
One of those safety measures includes security vestibules in every school in the county - which is an enclosure used to isolate any threat. Dr. Ford says they have already been in place at the elementary schools for a couple years. He says toward the end of the school year, they added them in the middle and high schools.
Not only that, but Dr. Ford says they have also gotten law enforcement agencies involved in the push. He explained what he hopes the changes will bring.
“When parents send their kids to school, that they have a peace of mind that their kid is going to be safe. We feel like schools should be safe havens for families, so when kids go to school, we need to make sure that we provide the appropriate measures and put the appropriate protocols in place to keep them safe," Dr. Ford said.
Dr. Ford says before the first day of school Aug. 7, all security vestibules will be up and running in every school. He says over the past few years, their push to maintain the safety in their schools has always been at the top of mind.
