Storms likely this afternoon/evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Friday morning commute will be dry with temperatures in the mid 70s heading out the door. After sunrise, an isolated shower or two could develop along the coast in the Lowcountry, but many of us miss out on the rain this morning. That changes this afternoon when scattered showers and thunderstorms return, pushing toward the coast during the afternoon into the evening.
This is a much better chance for rain than what we have seen over the past couple of days. These thunderstorms will have heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind. If you have Friday evening plans, make sure you have your rain gear ready to go. Rain dissipates by late evening with temperatures in the 80s.
Saturday morning starts out dry, but highs return to the lower 90s once again with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in during the afternoon into the evening. There’s another chance for rain on Sunday and Monday, but the coverage decreases each day heading into the work week.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Barry’s sustained winds are up to 50 miles per hour as it slowly moves west, before making landfall along the Louisiana coast on late Friday into Saturday. The storm surge will be life threatening in southeastern Louisiana, where there is also a good chance for 15 to 20 inches of rain from this storm. Barry will continue lifting north across Louisiana into Arkansas on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
