Summer registration underway for Savannah Chatham County Schools

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is winding down on summer vacation. Saturday, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System is registering new families and returning families who have moved out of their old school districts.
Registration will be held at the SASSC Center at 400 East Broad Street as well as at the Southwest Chatham Branch of Live Oak Public Libraries from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Families can register online, but only if you are new to the district. If you register online, you should go to the Summer Registration with the required documents to complete the process.
Required documents include:
- The Residency Affidavit Form (Print Form), which must be signed and notarized by the parent/legal guardian and the residence owner at the SASSC Center at 400 East Broad Street. Please note that one affidavit per school is required.
- The residence owner must provide ONE of the following items in the name of the residence owner:
A current mortgage statement
A current utility bill (gas, water or electric)
A current lease or rental agreement (month to month)
Current governmental agency mail (county, state, or federal)
It’s important to note that this does not include students who attend a school outside of their attendance zone, due to Choice Program Participation.
SCCPSS students who attend a school in an attendance zone where they reside, but the address is not where their parent or legal guardian resides, are required to present proof of address documentation each year to ensure continued eligibility to attend the out of zone school.
