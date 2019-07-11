Tropical Storm Barry Continues in the Gulf

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Barry has gained a little strength as of the Thursday 8pm advisory. It still remains a disorganized, weak system in the central Gulf of Mexico.
Barry will slowly gain strength as it heads towards Louisiana by Saturday.
Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern with this system.
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect from Alabama to Louisiana.
Barry will be a slow moving system but is not expected to have any impact on our area. You can track Barry and any tropical system on THE First Alert Weather App.
