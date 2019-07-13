Beaufort Co. man charged with evading arrest

July 13, 2019 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 6:18 PM

BURTON, SC. (WTOC) -A Beaufort County man is behind bars after deputies say he assaulted his ex on Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Robert Washington, Jr. broke into a woman’s home in Burton, assaulted her, and stole her phone.

Deputies got help from Port Royal Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to set up a perimeter. They eventually spotted and arrested Washington after a short foot chase.

He is charged with fleeing to evade arrest and for two active warrants from an unrelated incident.

