Beaufort Water Festival starts with a bang

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - It may have poured in Richmond Hill Friday, but the sun was shining on Beaufort for an annual tradition.
The 64th Annual Beaufort Water Festival is officially underway. Crowds packed Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, and The Parris Island Marine Corps Band played a movie themed set list - starting off with the Avengers and then Star Wars.
“This is the result of that effort. We work so long all year, and tonight is really about the timing of everything. You’ve got fireworks, the flyover, so it’s a lot of stress, but once the opening ceremony is over, the actual presentation, it’s a sigh of relief and it means, it’s on,” said Brian Patrick, 2019 Beaufort Water Festival Commodore.
“Park is full, and that’s a good thing. We’re hoping for 70-75,000 people over the next 10 days. That’s not including all our nightly events, our daily events. Should be a blast,” said Robert Averill, Beaufort Water Festival, Marketing and PR.
The marine flyover is always a favorite after the National Anthem, and the weather held out!
Another highlight was the presentation of this year’s Pirette Team. The Pirettes are a group of young women in high schools helping out, is now going 50 years strong.
