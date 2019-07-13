Few evening showers, heat returns Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover helped in holding our high temperatures down a few degrees this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. This afternoon into the evening, isolated showers will move east out of south-central Georgia in to the Coastal Empire. A separate group of showers is moving across the Low Country, where there is also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening. These should not impact many of our evening plans. Temperatures hold in the 80s through sunset with 70s building in overnight through Sunday morning.