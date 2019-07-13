Few evening showers, heat returns Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover helped in holding our high temperatures down a few degrees this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. This afternoon into the evening, isolated showers will move east out of south-central Georgia in to the Coastal Empire. A separate group of showers is moving across the Low Country, where there is also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm this evening. These should not impact many of our evening plans. Temperatures hold in the 80s through sunset with 70s building in overnight through Sunday morning.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.8' 7:00PM | 0.5' 1:00AM | 6.7' 7:00AM
Warmer temperatures return Sunday with highs back in the mid 90s, feeling just over 100° in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but most of us will miss out on the rain on Sunday.
High pressure overhead to start off the work week. meaning lower coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s this week with highs in the consistently in the mid 90s. Rain chances increase toward the end of this coming work week, when feels like temperatures will approach 105° during peak heating.
Tropics:
Barry made landfall as a Category One hurricane early Saturday afternoon near Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Once over land, Barry quickly weakened back down to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. Flooding remains the biggest threat with this storm, as storm surge continues for southeastern Louisiana into Mississippi. 10 to 15 inches of rainfall is still likely over portions of south-central Louisiana over the next few days. There is also a wide area where 6 to 10 inches of rain possible including eastern Louisiana, western Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and even extreme western Tennessee. Barry will weaken into a Tropical Depression Sunday evening as it continues its path north into Arkansas.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
