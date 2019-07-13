First responders warn of snakes, other animals trying to escape flood waters

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - First responders in St. Tammany Parish warn citizens to be aware of snakes and others creatures as they attempt to escape flood waters.
St. Tammany Fire Prevention District #1 posted pictures to its Facebook page Thursday of several snakes fire crews have come across.
A family in Livingston Parish and their dog had a close encounter with an alligator. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness posted a video to its Twitter account Saturday. (No animals furry or scaly were harmed)
