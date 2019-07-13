Hagestad holds second round lead at Players Am; Fisk sitting 2nd

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Here’s the thing about shooting a course record on the first day of the tournament: after you do it, everything else seems a little underwhelming.
So when you card an 11 under 61 Thursday, what is a 66, really?
Clearly, it’s still a very good day for Players Amateur leader Stewart Hagestad, especially considering the 28 year old was two over through seven holes.
Maybe it wasn’t a course record today.
But it was still enough to help him take a five shot lead into the weekend. After the start he had Friday, that was just fine with Hagestad.
“I just tried to keep chipping away and make a few birdies and get back to even. I kind of got on a little hot streak there on the front," he says. "Yeah, I finished really, really well like yesterday. To be two over through seven and get to six-under, I’m very pleased with that.”
The guy looking directly up at Hagestad on the leaderboard is the 2019 NCAA National Runner Up.
Steven Fisk just finished his career in Statesboro, and is holding off on turning pro as he tries to make the Walker Cup team. It’s been quite a few months for Fisk, who says he feels like he’s playing some of the best golf of his life.
“I’ve just been playing really smart, and I’m starting to putt pretty well. I’m driving the ball really well," Fisk says. "When I’m able to put myself in the fairway a lot, it helps.”
Fisk and Hagestad will tee off #1 at Fisk, Hagestad, and Yu at 9:50 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.