2 jailed in Camden County in connection to five-year-old’s death

KINGSLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy in South Georgia.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said the couple flagged down one of its deputies in a car on Monday. The boy was unconscious in his mother’s lap.
The couple was escorted to the Camden Medical Center. The child’s condition worsened, and he was flown to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, where he later died.
An autopsy was performed, and officials say it was determined that the child’s death was due to abuse by the his mother, 25-year-old Maria Alas of Kingsland, Ga.
Alas was charged with murder and two counts of cruelty to a child on Thursday. Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Max Meza, was charged with making false statements and writings. Both remain in the Camden County Jail, awaiting a court hearing.
The sheriff’s office says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) assisted with the investigation, but neither Alas nor Meza have ever served in the military.
The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.