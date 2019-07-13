Lowcountry residents flock to Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, SC. (WTOC) - The crowd in Beaufort celebrated the second day of the annual water festival with a variety of activities.
People have been able to enjoy raft races. arts and crafts, tournaments and more as they enjoy a number of events and activities over the next few days. The first festival was held back in 1956, so it has a long standing and growing tradition for decades, giving members of the Beaufort community something to look forward to.
People who set up their businesses here say this is a festival they enjoy because they get to sell their product and enjoy the festivities.
“I’m retired and I got bored and I started doing this and I enjoy travelling and I enjoy meeting people and cutting up with them," said David Austin, a vendor at the event. "I have a good time.”
Festival attendees are preparing to enjoy a concert beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday night,
