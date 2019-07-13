Pooler PD investigating deadly, fiery crash on I-16

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-16 Saturday morning.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-16 between Pooler Parkway and I-95.
Pooler firefighters were called to I-16 around 4 a.m. Three cars were reportedly on fire.
According to the Pooler Police Department, six people were injured and one person died.
Pooler Police closed the lanes for several hours as they investigated the crash. Georgia State Patrol and Chatham EMS were also on scene.
Police are waiting until the family is notified before they release the name of the person who died. We're also working to learn more about the cause of this crash.
WTOC will continue to update this story once we receive any new details.
