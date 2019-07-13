Saint Leo University hosts back to school event for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -More than 100 students in the Savannah area were able to get a head start on their back to school preparations on Saturday.
Saint Leo University partnered with several organizations on Saturday for a “Fresh Start” back to school event.
“We want to get everyone excited and back in the scheme of things when it comes to school,” said Bryan Bailey with St. Leo University.
The Savannah Campus for Saint Leo University opened its doors Saturday for its first ever “Fresh Start” Back to School Event. The university partnered with several area organizations to offer all types of services, like free haircuts and manicures at no cost.
“It’s great!" said Dejhana Washington, a nail technician. “A lot of the parents in there now are saying 'This is why I don’t paint their nails,” because kids like to touch things and not sit still. So it takes patience.”
Washington is a nail technician at Image Is Everything Nail Bar. She says it’s fun to help the students prepare to go back to school, because it gives them confidence for a successful year.
“It definitely fuels us to keep going when we see a boost of confidence in people, because you can tell immediately,” Washington said.
Students weren’t the only ones excited for a fresh cut or a new nail color as organizers say the parents were also smiling. In addition to the free beauty services, the university also passed out 135 book bags filled with free school supplies.
“It takes the pressure off the parents, because then they can use their money that they would’ve spent on other things,” said Bailey.
Thanks to the generosity of several area businesses, these students can now be excited to start school next month.
“Some of the kids say they’re definitely ready to head back to school, so it’s great,” said Washington.
