Back to school giveaway held at Lake Meyer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Back to school events are happening all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as students get ready to return to school.
The 4th annual back to school giveaway was held in Lake Meyer on Sunday afternoon.
Organizers from Fifth of Ink Tattoo Studios and Helping Hands of Joy were grilling hotdogs and hamburgers for parents and children that came by.
Children were lined up shortly after 3:00 p.m. to receive book bags filled with school supplies.
“For us, we don’t give them to parents," said Jamelia Walker, the founder of Helping Hands of Joy. "We want only kids to line up so that we can hand them out to the kids because we want them to see that there’s someone in the community that’s willing to help them. So that when they grow up and get older, they can lend a helping hand to the next person.”
If you weren’t able to make it to the event today, but would like to donate to their cause, the two organizations are always accepting donations at Fifth of Ink tattoo studio on Skidaway Road.
