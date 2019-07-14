City of Savannah holds grand opening for new resource center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Savannah held a grand opening for the new Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, known as PARC.
PARC is a 19,000 square foot, two-story building. The facility cost more than $7 million to build. That money came from the Special Purpose Local Option Tax fund.
"This is going to be the place to be exercise, fitness center and that kind of thing, this is going to be a place to heal the body,” said Alderman John Hall. Alderman Hall represents Savannah’s 3rd District.
The facility not only incudes fitness rooms but also art classrooms, game rooms, a computer lab, classrooms and a 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose room among other things, but Hall says there is also a garden that is ADA accessible.
“It’s been a long time coming," said Alderman Hall. "it’s going to be the one stop shopping place for the neighbors and neighborhood all your healthcare needs, job training and that sort of thing.”
Hall says this is a neighborhood facility and he hopes everyone takes advantage of it.
“We’re just educating the public on what we offer and the services that we offer," Alderman Hall said. "They’ve been signing up to be a part of this center going forward.”
