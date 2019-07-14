Former Georgia Bulldogs host Savannah football camp

Former Dawgs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was a second-round draft pick to Kansas City was alongside running back Elijah Holyfield as they hit the field on Saturday. Holyfield was picked up by the Carolina Panthers after his stint in college. The duo took the field in Savannah to teach the kids a thing or two. They also talked to us about what the NFL rookie expeirence has been about thus far, and of course, the Georgia Bulldogs.