Former Georgia Bulldogs host Savannah football camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Two former Georgia Bulldogs took time to host a football camp for kids in Savannah.
Former Dawgs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was a second-round draft pick to Kansas City was alongside running back Elijah Holyfield as they hit the field on Saturday. Holyfield was picked up by the Carolina Panthers after his stint in college. The duo took the field in Savannah to teach the kids a thing or two. They also talked to us about what the NFL rookie expeirence has been about thus far, and of course, the Georgia Bulldogs.
“It’s just something new and something that we’ve never done before, so it’s a challenge, and, you know, we enjoy challenges,” said Elijah Holyfield.
“I guess it’s like a dream come true," Mecole Hardman said. "A long-lived dream that you’ve been dreaming since you was a little kid and just being here on this stage is exciting.”
“You guys are on to your next step, but the Georgia Bulldogs, how good can they be this season?” asked WTOC sports reporter Lyndsey Gough.
“As good as they want to be," said Hardman. "The sky’s the limit for them. Space is the limit for them, you know, if they buy into the program and what Coach Smart is bringing in and they get on the same page, I think they can do it.”
