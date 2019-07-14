Georgia Bulldog rising senior wins 2019 Players Amateur

“It feels good, you know, kind of starting the day I didn’t think I had a shot. It kind of shows you that you’re never out of a golf tournament and I played great today on some really tough conditions with the way the course was set up and, you know, once we got in, I think I was two back when I finished," Ralston said. "I was thinking that bogey on 18 was going to hurt me, but I knew there was some tough holes down the stretch, but I was kind of like, yeah, you know, he’s got some birdie holes ahead and I know Stewart didn’t play the way he wanted to coming in, but he still had a heck of a week shooting the course record- I think 61 in the first round and, yeah, so, we had a stacked leader-board. A bunch of guys that we play with every week throughout the summer, so it was a lot of fun having them all here and congratulating me and stuff.”