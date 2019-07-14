Hot week ahead, little rain in sight

Monday will be hot, with lower 90s by noon and mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values will reach 105° with a few areas feeling even warmer. Rain chances are low, so it will be a good pool or beach day. Isolated showers develop in the mid afternoon, lingering into the evening. This hot pattern continues into the middle of the week, with just isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain chances increase at the end of the week heading into the weekend.