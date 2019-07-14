Operation Southern Shield to crack down on speeders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You might want to watch your speed as you’re driving next week as law enforcement officers in five southern states are cracking down on speeders.
State troopers and local officers in Georgia and South Carolina are participating in a speed enforcement campaign called Operation Southern Shield 2019.
During the first Operation Southern Shield in 2017, there was a 51% decrease in traffic fatalities on Georgia roads for the same seven-day period the year before.
Other participating states report similar results.
“It sends a message throughout the region that we’re working and we’re going to enforce the law,” said Lieutenant Maurice Raines with Georgia State Patrol. "I’m letting them know I am their warning, there is no warning during this campaign the warning is Lt. Raines told you that this initiative is going to take place next week and if you’re caught you’re going to get charged for it.”
