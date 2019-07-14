Savannah Bananas peel past Macon Bacon

The Savannah Bananas hosted their rival, the Macon Bacon, Saturday night at Historic Grayson Stadium.

Savannah Bananas peel past Macon Bacon
Savannah Bananas player Logan Foster scores the winning two-run homer against their rival, the Macon Bacon at Historic Grayson Stadium. (Source: WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough | July 13, 2019 at 10:42 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 10:42 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas hosted their rival, the Macon Bacon, Saturday night at Historic Grayson Stadium.

They jumped out to a 5-0 lead early on Macon.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a two-run home run from Logan Foster sealed the deal for Savannah- giving them a 7-0 win, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Bananas are still second in the Coastal Plain League’s South Region- one game behind Macon.

Savannah has a 21-12 record, 6-4 in their last ten games.

They are back in action on Monday night on the road at the Florence RedWolves. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.