Savannah Bananas peel past Macon Bacon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas hosted their rival, the Macon Bacon, Saturday night at Historic Grayson Stadium.
They jumped out to a 5-0 lead early on Macon.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a two-run home run from Logan Foster sealed the deal for Savannah- giving them a 7-0 win, snapping a two-game losing streak.
The Bananas are still second in the Coastal Plain League’s South Region- one game behind Macon.
Savannah has a 21-12 record, 6-4 in their last ten games.
They are back in action on Monday night on the road at the Florence RedWolves. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.
