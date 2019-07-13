Warmer Sunday, mid 90s return!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer temperatures return Sunday with highs back in the mid 90s, feeling just over 100° in the afternoon. There will be a few isolated showers in the afternoon, but most of us will miss out on the rain on Sunday.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.4' 1:00AM | 6.7' 7:00AM |0.2’ 1:00 PM
High pressure overhead to start off the work week. meaning lower coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s this week with highs in the consistently in the mid 90s. Rain chances increase toward the end of this coming work week, when feels like temperatures will approach 105° during peak heating.
Tropics:
Barry made landfall as a Category One hurricane early Saturday afternoon near Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Once over land, Barry quickly weakened back down to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained wind at 50 miles per hour. Flooding remains the biggest threat with this storm, as storm surge continues for southeastern Louisiana into Mississippi. 10 to 15 inches of rainfall is still likely over portions of south-central Louisiana over the next few days. There is also a wide area where 6 to 10 inches of rain possible including eastern Louisiana, western Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and even extreme western Tennessee. Barry will weaken into a Tropical Depression Sunday evening as it continues its path north into Arkansas.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
