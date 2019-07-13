Warmer Sunday, mid 90s return!

Barry made landfall as a Category One hurricane early Saturday afternoon near Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Once over land, Barry quickly weakened back down to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained wind at 50 miles per hour. Flooding remains the biggest threat with this storm, as storm surge continues for southeastern Louisiana into Mississippi. 10 to 15 inches of rainfall is still likely over portions of south-central Louisiana over the next few days. There is also a wide area where 6 to 10 inches of rain possible including eastern Louisiana, western Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and even extreme western Tennessee. Barry will weaken into a Tropical Depression Sunday evening as it continues its path north into Arkansas.