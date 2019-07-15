‘Blue Mile’ creek project moving along, construction still a long way off

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A multi-million dollar proposed development in Statesboro is moving along, even though we haven’t seen construction start. Planners hope a decorative canal will bring new business and jobs to town.
Statesboro leaders say it still may not look like much, but they’ve seen a community that took something similar and turned it into something great, and they believe they can do the same here.
Developers believe The Creek on the Blue Mile will bring more restaurants and shops to an area that has sat empty due to flood hazards. Last week, city officials along with bankers, business leaders and others went to Frederick, Maryland. That community started a similar project decades ago.
Statesboro’s mayor says they now have a thriving business area that draws sightseers, shoppers, and tourists. The mayor says the idea for the trip was to study the project more closely and talk to people involved, as Statesboro leaders hope to get more people involved in the design.
“So now, that’s 50 people who’ve been there and can come back to this community and testify that they’ve seen this project with their own eyes, and that it is very possible for the City of Statesboro,” said Statesboro Mayor, Jonathan McCollar.
The mayor estimates the next phase of engineering and design could take 8-12 months once that starts. He cautions that it could still take two years before we see construction begin.
Click here to see an overview of the Blue Mile Project, including maps and renderings.
