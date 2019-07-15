Camp for blind children in need of transportaion

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC. (WTOC) -A special needs camp is seeking help after they say their van reservations through Enterprise were unavailable.
Camp Leo was founded in 1975 and provides a different camp experience for legally blind children.
“Any child in the state of South Carolina between the ages of seven and 17 can come down to have an experience in a safe environment at the ocean for a week,” said Ben Snead, the Director of Camp Leo.
He says these children are all visually impaired, so an overnight camp like this is quite the experience for these children and their families. An experience that encountered a problem early on Saturday morning: the vans they reserved back in January were not there.
“Saturday morning when we showed up to pick up the vans, there were zero vans," said Snead. "We went to the airport. There were zero vans.”
Camp Leo provided WTOC with proof of the reservation that was made back in January. They say that they were scrambling at the last minute to find vans to get their campers to activities for the rest of the week.
“So right now, I’m trying to find somewhere where I can rent five fifteen passenger vans so we can continue from Tuesday until Saturday morning when all the kids do go home," said Snead. "We have no problem paying for the vans.”
Snead says they reached out to corporate and are waiting to hear back. He says he does not know how they will be able to transport their campers this week to activities, but they are hoping someone will help.
