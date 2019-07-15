Camp Buddy visits Bitty and Beau’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Children from “Camp Buddy” spent time at Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop in downtown Savannah on Monday. “Camp Buddy” is a summer camp for kids with Down Syndrome.
The camp has given kids a place to learn and grow during the summer for several years.
“For these kids to know that they still have a community that cares about them and wants to make sure they keep in touch with their friends," said Avery Hampton, a volunteer with Camp Buddy. "Because you know we have kids from Jesup or Statesboro who travel here just for this camp just so they can see their friends, who a lot of them have known them for years, some almost ten years maybe.”
Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop employees people with disabilities.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.