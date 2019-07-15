City of Midway, Liberty Co. reach deal over water meters

MIDWAY, GA. (WTOC) -The City of Midway has finally come to an agreement with the Liberty County Development Authority over their water meters.
The City of Midway says they have sent out about three bids for a new water flow system within the last two years. They ended up settling on the cheapest one.
The new meter is intended to end water and wastewater cost disputes between the Liberty County Development Authority and Midway over the shared services. Midway Mayor Levern Clancy, Jr. says they decided to put a new flume in about two years ago. Midway went with the lowest bid, which was over $60,000. He says it saves city and taxpayers money because they can track water usage better.
“For one, we can measure the right amount of flow now and we don’t have to worry about it not being correct and have the argument going back and forth,” said Mayor Clancy.
Clancy says with this new flume, they shouldn’t have issues of incorrect billing from here on out.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.