City of Savannah, CSX working on issues caused by rail line

Back-ups have become more frequent in recent years. There are about four times more rail cars passing by on this line now than there were 15 years ago - all a side-effect of the economic growth this area has experienced. Over the past two years, the city has worked to improve relationships with all the players that have ties to this line, including the businesses that rely on it, the company that currently leases it, and the owner - CSX. The city hopes that CSX takes their concerns about the negative impacts on traffic and rolls them into the next lease contract - which starts at the beginning of next year - so the new company could then help find solutions.