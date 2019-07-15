Consider This: Remembering Nancy Lewis, Jane Vaden

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Ladies of their era would be said to be the women behind the men, but these two were not behind anybody. Nancy Lewis and Jane Vaden stood beside their husbands in building successful businesses, raising tremendous families and contributing immensely to the betterment of our community.
We suffered the loss of both great women in just the past month.
Jane Vaden Thacher often spoke of her mom’s competitiveness and high expectations as the family built the Vaden Automotive Empire. In addition to helping guide the business, Mrs. Vaden devoted her life to her husband and family who joined her at Isle of Hope Methodist Church and in the charitable works of the Junior League.
Nancy Lewis was a founding member of the Chatham County Christian Women’s Club, an expression of the faith to which she devoted her life. She raised six children while helping her husband, J. C. Lewis, shepherd the business and the city where he was elected the first Republican mayor since reconstruction. The Nancy and J.C. Lewis Cancer Center serves as a memorial and reminder of the exemplary service of Mrs. Lewis.
Consider This: These two women helped shape the great city we all enjoy; a city made better because they walked among us. We would all do well to follow in their example.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.