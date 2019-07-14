Cranking up the heat this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures fall to the mid 70s with dry roads for the morning commute. Monday will be hot, with lower 90s by noon and mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Heat index values will reach 105° with a few areas feeling even warmer. Rain chances are low, so it will be a good pool or beach day. Isolated showers develop in the mid afternoon, lingering into the evening.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.3' 2:00AM |6.8' 8:00 AM | 0.2’ 2:00 PM
This hot pattern continues into the middle of the week, with just isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain chances increase at the end of the week heading into the weekend.
Tropics:
Bari has weakened into a Tropical Depression with maximum sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. Barry will move out of Louisiana into Arkansas tonight, with the flooding threat remaining from southeast Texas, to Mississippi up into Missouri. Since this is such a slow-moving system, some areas can still receive 6 to 8 inches of rain over the next few days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
