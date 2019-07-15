Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-15-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough will persist this week along with a surface area of high pressure. Hot and dry conditions will prevail mot of the week but rain chances begin to increase Thursday into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 92-99 with feels like temps over 100. There is a only a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset. Tonight will be warm and dry, lows 73-79. Tuesday will mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for late day showers. Highs 91-99 with feels like temps over 105. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will be 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Friday through Sunday with a 30% chance for showers and storms with a high in the mid 90s. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Barry will continue to weaken and bring some locally heavy rain across the central US. No new tropical development expected in the next 5 days.