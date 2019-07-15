Florida nurse helps save patient’s life on airplane, Terrell Owens snaps viral photo

View this post on Instagram

FYI: This isn’t my typical post but the 2 ladies that are identified in the picture with red arrows saved a man’s life as we were inflight to LA. We just made an emergency landing here in Albuquerque, NM after his situation was stabilized. I don’t know their names and they probably want to remain nameless but I wanted to take this time to give them BIG THANKS for their immediate and medical response along with the ladies of the @delta flight crew. When I first took notice to what was going on some 4 rows in front of me it did not look good for the gentleman but those 2 ladies were a blessing today. Needless to say, It was an intense 30-45 mins before we had to land. Again, Thank you to the 2 ladies for their acts of professionalism and medical response given. #delta #life #firstresponders #medical