Folly Beach on track for record breaking sea turtle nesting season

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - At least 100 sea turtle nests have been found on Folly Beach so far in 2019, which puts the turtles on track to break Folly’s all time record from 2013.
From May to August of 2013 there were 108 nests and 45 nests laid after the end of June.
In May of 2019 there were 47 nests alone and in June there were 53.
Though the turtles are on the move, there has been a high rate of sea turtle harassment on the beach.
Last month DNR received dozens of complaints of people disturbing nests.
Right now a number of the nests are hatching and as the baby turtles make their way to the ocean it’s important to remember that it is illegal to get closer that 25 feet to a hatchling.
In 2019, there have been roughly 90 “false crawls”, when a female turtle tries to lay a nest but abandons it usually because of human interaction.
On Monday, the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program will give an update on July’s record.
