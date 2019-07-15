Georgia Southern researchers say sea turtle season breaking records

ST. CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season is anything but slow this summer – especially along the Georgia Coast.
Those with Georgia Southern University’s Sea Turtle Program at St. Catherine’s Island said the team predicted a record-breaking season this year - and that prediction is right on track. They say researchers counted more than 100 nests after just one month into the nesting season, which runs from May to October. Nests on St. Catherine’s Island were some of the first in the state to produce hatchlings.
Georgia Southern attributes the increase in nests on St. Catherine’s specifically to conservation efforts in the late 1980s.
