Harman gets Open Championship spot as alternate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brian Harman will tee off at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship this week, earning his spot as an alternate Monday.
The former Savannah Christian Raider was put in the field after Charles Howell III withdrew.
Harman has made four previous appearances in The Open, missing the cut in the last three. In his first Open in 2014, Harman tied for 26th at -4.
What started as a very tough season for the former Georgia Bulldog has come around as of late. Harman has two top 10 finishes in his last four starts, and has finished in the top 30 in four of his last six tournaments.
The Savannah native will tee off at 2:37 p.m. locally Thursday, and is paired with Lee Westwood and Brandt Snedeker.
