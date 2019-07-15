Help create the slogan for the 2019 Picnic in the Park event

IT'S A CONTEST! Our annual Picnic in the Park, set for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in historic Forsyth Park, needs a theme and we need your help! Picnic in the Park is Savannah’s largest single-day outdoor music event where all of the city comes together. The Savannah Philharmonic, along with Enmarket and the City of Savannah, are presenting this year’s free event along with our friends at WTOC-TV, Savannah Morning News & SavannahNow.com,Georgia Power, HunterMaclean, and the 3rd Infantry Division's Color Guard and Salute Battalion. To compete in the theme contest, submit your ideas for a clever event slogan inspired by the word "kaleidoscope." The winner will receive VIP seating and recognition from the stage during Picnic in the Park, six tickets to the Holiday Spectacular Family Matinee, an Enmarket gas card and a seat on the judging panel for the best picnic site contest on the day of the event. Envision the event as a multi-faceted "kaleidoscope" of music and activities -- from patriotic songs, to popular broadway tunes, and famous movie scores, along with food, dancing and joyous camaraderie. Post your kaleidoscope-inspired ideas here on the Savannah Philharmonic's Facebook page (in the comments section of this post) through July 31 for a chance to win! The single winner will be announced on Aug. 2. WTOC Cyreia Sandlin