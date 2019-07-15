Help create the slogan for the 2019 Picnic in the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic is once again gearing up for Savannah’s largest single-day outdoor music event: Picnic in the Park.
It's happening in October, but first, they need your help coming up with a slogan.
The slogan should be inspired by this year’s theme, "Kaleidoscope.” The philharmonics say the event is a multi-faceted “kaleidoscope” of music, cultures, partnerships, and family-friendly activities.
The winner will get several prizes including VIP seating at Picnic in the Park and a $100 gas card.
The Savannah Philharmonic has asked for those interested to submit their slogan by commenting on the Facebook post below:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.